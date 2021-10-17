Meriden man arrested on DUI charges after I-91 wrong way crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police have arrested a Meriden man on DUI charges after a wrong way crash on I-91 Saturday evening.
Police arrested Matteo Annunziata, 55, of Meriden was charged with DUI, Evading Responsibility With A Motor Vehicle, Failure To Maintain Established Lane, and Operating the Wrong Way on an limited access highway.
Connecticut State Police said the received reports that there was a driver on I-91 traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, from Exit 12 in North Haven around 8 p.m. Saturday. While responding, it was reported that the same vehicle struck multiple cars and continued northbound.
Troopers successfully located, and stopped the vehicle, on I-91 south between Exits 14 and 15 in Wallingford.
One person had minor injuries in the crash. Three other vehicles were damaged in the crash.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.