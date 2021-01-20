Meriden man claims self-defense in stabbing death outside Wallingford bar

Kristopher Carlson is accused of fatally stabbing a man outside of the Corner Cafe in Yalesville after the two had allegedly had words inside the bar.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Meriden man accused of stabbing Ernest Cipolli, 32, of Wallingford, to death Saturday night said he did so in self-defense. But police are not buying it

23-year-old Kristopher Carlson, of Meriden, remained held on $1 million bond following his murder in an arraignment in Meriden Superior Court. He is accused of fatally stabbing Cipolli outside of the Corner Cafe in Yalesville after the two had allegedly had words inside the bar.

According to the Wallingford Police incident report, Carlson and the victim exchanged words in the bar before it closed at around 9:45 Saturday. But, Cipolli stayed inside while his girlfriend, the bartender, cleaned up. Then, Cipolli went outside for a smoke and spotted the accused, Carlson, sitting in his car.

After Cipolli approached the car, the report said an eyewitness "saw them again exchange words and then the door was open, and Ernest was punching Kristopher on his body and Kristopher was kicking his driver's side door toward Ernest."

The police report said the witness "then observed Kristopher reach under his seat for what she thought was a gun, she yelled to Ernest to let him know he had a gun and Ernest backed off."

According to police, the witness then saw Carlson hit Cipolli in the arm with something that caused feathers to come out of his jacket. The witness immediately thought Cipolli had been stabbed, Then, he started to run from Carlson.

The police report says Cipolli ran for the door of the Corner Cafe, but it was locked. And that's when Carlson allegedly stabbed Cipolli several more times. He was pronounced dead less than an hour after the stabbing.

Carlson's Attorney, Jake Donovan, called it a "terrible tragedy for both families. My client and his family are devastated, and the victim's family is, as well."

After police tracked down Carlson, he allegedly told police he didn't know Cipolli and that he felt threatened. So, he brought out the knife in self-defense. Police have not yet located the knife. But they say video from cameras at the bar corroborate the witness statement as to the chain of events.

If Carlson posts a bond, he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet. And the judge says he must remain confined to his home unless he the court's permission to leave.