Meriden/New Haven police investigation leads to three arrests

Police say they collaborated in an investigation and arrested three people in the area of Round Hill Road Thursday, seizing weapons, body armor, and drugs.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A multi-town investigation led to three people being arrested Thursday.

The New Haven Police and Meriden Police Department collaborated together during the investigation.

Police say they executed a high-risk warrant at a home on Round Hill Road for firearms Thursday evening. During their search, officers confiscated:

SKS Rifle

Mossberg 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun

Polymer 80 9mm handgun

AR15 rifle

Numerous high capacity firearm magazines

Numerous rounds of ammunition

Tactical body armor

Approximately 8 ounces of Marijuana

As a result of the search, three men were arrested. Nicholas Rivera, 22, Calvin Fassett,20, and Deigo Garro,19, are all facing multiple charges including, possession of an assault weapon and larceny in the third degree. Fassett and Garro are being held on a $1 million bond, while Rivera is being held on a $750,000 bond.

To report tips for violent crimes, email the Major Crimes Unit or call 203-630-6253.

To report tips for narcotics activity, email the Crime Suppression Unit or call 203-630-6273.