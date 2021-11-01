Meriden PD: Man broke into home while woman hid in closet

Police arrested the suspect while he was still in the house

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police arrested a man who had broken into a home after a woman called police from the closet where she had hidden.

Police were called Saturday around 9pm to a home on Dee Avenue after a woman called 9-1-1 saying someone was in her home and she requested immediate police assistance.

When police arrived the found an open window and they could see a man inside the home. They ordered him outside where he was arrested.

Jonathan Walker, 34, was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal trespass 1st Degree and Disorderly Conduct. He was held on a $50,000 bond.