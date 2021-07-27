Meriden police arrest suspect on kidnapping, assault charges

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police arrested a suspect and charged with kidnapping and assault after they said he forced someone into his car and took off, later to be found in a neighboring town.
Police said around 1 p.m. Monday, they were called to 138 Broad Street for the report of a possible kidnapping. When the arrived the found that the victim had been forced into a white four door vehicle by a man, later identified as Cameron Acevedo, 28, who is someone the victim knew.
Police notified surrounding towns and State Police that the victim was considered to be as a missing or endangered person.
Police later located the victim and suspect were located in the Town of Wallingford. The victim was found safe, according to police and tAcevedo was taken into custody with the assistance of the Wallingford Police Department and without incident.
Police said, Acevedo had a handgun, which was not used during the incident. Since Acevedo is a convicted felon, he is ineligible to possess a firearm and was charged accordingly.
Acevedo was charged with:
- Kidnapping 2nd
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Unlawful Restraint 1st
- Reckless Endangerment 1st
- Assault 3rd
- Breach of Peace 2nd
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License
Acevedo was held on a $750,000 bond.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.