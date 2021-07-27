Meriden police arrest suspect on kidnapping, assault charges

Police say the victim was found safe in Wallingford

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police arrested a suspect and charged with kidnapping and assault after they said he forced someone into his car and took off, later to be found in a neighboring town.

Police said around 1 p.m. Monday, they were called to 138 Broad Street for the report of a possible kidnapping. When the arrived the found that the victim had been forced into a white four door vehicle by a man, later identified as Cameron Acevedo, 28, who is someone the victim knew.

Police notified surrounding towns and State Police that the victim was considered to be as a missing or endangered person.

Police later located the victim and suspect were located in the Town of Wallingford. The victim was found safe, according to police and tAcevedo was taken into custody with the assistance of the Wallingford Police Department and without incident.

Police said, Acevedo had a handgun, which was not used during the incident. Since Acevedo is a convicted felon, he is ineligible to possess a firearm and was charged accordingly.

Acevedo was charged with:

Kidnapping 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Restraint 1st

Reckless Endangerment 1st

Assault 3rd

Breach of Peace 2nd

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License

Acevedo was held on a $750,000 bond.

