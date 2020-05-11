Meriden Police looking for car involved in deadly hit and run

Officers say the only description they have is a black Honda Accord with a shattered windshield. The car was also missing a side mirror.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are asking the public for help in finding a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead.

According to the Meriden Police Department's Facebook page, the only description of the car they have is a black Honda Accord with a shattered windshield. The car was also said to be missing a driver's side mirror.

The car was last seen driving from the area of Gypsy Lane, crossing Broad Street onto Green Road.

The victim has not yet been identified by Police.