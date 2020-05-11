Meriden Police looking for car involved in deadly hit and run

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are asking the public for help in finding a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead.
According to the Meriden Police Department's Facebook page, the only description of the car they have is a black Honda Accord with a shattered windshield. The car was also said to be missing a driver's side mirror.
The car was last seen driving from the area of Gypsy Lane, crossing Broad Street onto Green Road.
The victim has not yet been identified by Police.
Police say more information is coming and anyone with information is asked to call 203-630-6345.