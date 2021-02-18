AG releases preliminary report in Meriden Police shooting

The shooting happened on February 12 at a motel off of Route 15. A 24-year-old man was shot and injured.

MERIDEN, Conn. — *Editor's note: The video above aired on February 12, 2021

The New London State's Attorney's Office released the preliminary report of a Police shooting that happened last week.

On February 12, Officers responded to the Flamingo Inn Motel on North Broad Street. West Hartford had issued a warrant for 24-year-old Kenneth Strothers and learned someone matching his description was staying at the motel.

Meriden Police joined West Hartford in surveying the motel and saw Strothers leaving one of the rooms. Police said Strothers saw officers and ran across North Board Street to Access Storage.

According to the report, Meriden Det. Eric Simonson was leading the chase when he saw Strothers run behind a red 2010 Chevrolet Equinox. Simonson fired his gun through the front passenger side window and hit Strothers in the abdomen.

EMS responded and took Strothers to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The report said a gun was found under Strothers when officers at the scene attended to him.

The available body and dashboard camera footage is being collected by the New London State's Attorney's Office from the Meriden and West Hartford Police Departments.

The report said there seems to be no footage of the actual shooting. Due to medical aid being rendered the footage will not be released at this time.