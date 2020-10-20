Meriden Police advises parents on the rise of 'sexting' among teens

Police say the explicit images are being created and shared with children's social networks. They are used to use to bully and harass the people in the videos.

MERIDEN, Conn. — The Meriden Police announced on Tuesday, they are seeing a rise in sexting and the possession and transmission of child pornography among juvenile residents.

In a press release, police say the explicit videos and pictures are being made and shared within "children's social networks." Often the content is used to bully and harass the people involved in the pictures and or videos.

Police said they take the possession of child pornography very seriously, even by a minor.

Parents are asked to talk to their children about the dangers behind making and sharing sexually explicit content. Below are some risks and consequences:

Embarrassment if the images/videos are shown to family and friends

Bullying and harassment from peers

Long term future consequences if the content follows them for a long time (college admissions, job prospects, etc.)

Trouble with the Police - kids sending intimate images can be arrested and charged with a crime, especially if they are caught sharing explicit images/videos of other children.

For parents who want to learn more about digital safety, they can check out the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which offers resources. The NCMEC has the NetSmartz series offers info on a variety of digital safety topics like cyberbullying and social media safety.

