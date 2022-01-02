Brazen purse snatching theft at Meriden gas station caught on camera, 4 arrested: police

Police took one adult and three teenagers into custody

MERIDEN, Conn. — A purse snatching in Meriden on Monday led to the arrests of one adult and three teenagers, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to a report of a "purse snatching" theft at the CITGO station on Cook Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Video from the security cameras showed the victim as she walked towards the front door of the establishment and when a black Chevy Cruze pulled into the lot. The front passenger door could be seen opening and a person stepped out, snuck up behind the victim, and tore her purse from her hand before retreating back into the vehicle.

Police said the car took off at a high rate of speed. A number of officers searched the area for the vehicle.

During the investigation, the New Haven Police Department called Meriden police to inform them the car had been stolen in their city and was currently parked at the Meriden Mall. As Meriden police officers were headed to the mall, the department started receiving numerous calls reporting youths trying to break into vehicles in the mall parking lot.

When police arrived, the suspects fled on foot before they were located and taken into custody. All suspects are from New Haven.

Three of the four suspects were teenagers ranging from 14-16 years old. The fourth suspect, Harlem Smoke turned 18 on January 29. All suspects were charged with the following:

Robbery 2nd Degree:

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 2nd

Larceny 3rd Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd

Larceny 5th Degree (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 5th

Illegal use of Credit Card

Conspiracy to Commit Illegal use of Credit Card

Smokes was held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

Two of the three teenagers were released to their parents while the third was transferred to juvenile detention in Hartford.

