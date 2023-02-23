Warrant reveals how victim suspected Meriden high school coach of voyeurism

The victim entered the bathroom to find a cell phone and a wallet on the towel rack; the phone was on and recording, the arrest warrant states.

MERIDEN, Conn. — An arrest warrant for a Meriden high school coach reveals how he allegedly attempted to spy on a student changing her clothes, and how the victim found out.

Daniel Barillaro, 23, is an assistant coach for a boys' athletic team for Platt High School and was placed on leave after being accused in the incident.

Barillaro had asked a 16-year-old girl, who is a student-athlete, to attend the boys' athletic practice for extra training and she agreed, according to the arrest warrant.

The practice was on Jan. 5. The warrant states that the girls' locker room was locked so the victim had to use the gym teacher's office/bathroom to change.

At the end of practice, the victim said Barillaro "cut me off" from the bathroom and asked to go in there first, she told investigators.

The victim entered the bathroom after Barillaro to find a cell phone and a wallet on the towel rack. The cellphone was on and recording, the victim told investigators.

She stopped the recording and then played back the video, which showed Barillaro setting up and adjusting the camera, him exiting, the victim entering, and then her discovering the phone, the arrest warrant states.

Surveillance footage shows the interactions between Barillaro and the victim near the bathroom. He is seen immediately entering the bathroom again after the victim leaves to get his phone.

The victim left the school and told her family about what happened. They then returned to the school to tell the head coach.

Investigators got conflicting stories from Barillaro during his interview about his knowledge of the recorded video.

Police and FBI were unable to find the video when they extracted Barillaro's phone; he allegedly deleted it and then deleted it from the deleted files folder, which makes it less likely to be found deep in the device, the arrest warrant states.

The head coach confirmed the victim's claims of voyeurism and that Barillaro was not showing typical behavior that day, leaving practice quickly without saying bye, according to the arrest warrant.

Barillaro was arrested and charged on Feb. 7 with voyeurism and posted a $5,000 bond.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.