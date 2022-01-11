Meriden teen arrested in a May shooting in Hamden

Police said the shooting happened after a collision between two vehicles.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Meriden teenager was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hamden in May 2021.

Police identified a 14-year-old Meriden resident as the suspect in the shooting which they say happened after a collision at Woodin Street and Pine Rock Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on May 27, 2021.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles that had crashed at the intersection. Police said one of the vehicles was struck multiple times by gunfire as it was fleeing from a third vehicle that was chasing after them.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle that was struck during the gunfire were specifically targeted. No one was hit during the shooting.

A gun was later recovered and seized in connection with the investigation.

On Tuesday, the juvenile was charged with three counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault 1st Degree, three counts of Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. He is scheduled to appear on January 19 at Middletown Superior Court for Juvenile Matters.

Hamden Police worked in conjunction with the New Haven Shooting Task Force throughout the investigation.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.