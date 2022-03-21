Meriden woman found dead at condo complex

Police said they received a number of calls around 9:25 p.m., for possible shots fired at the Atrium condominium complex.

Police said they received a number of calls around 9:25 p.m., for possible shots fired at 1274 East Main Street, the Atrium Condominium/Apartment complex.

When they arrived, they found a 37 year old female laying in the entryway driveway to the complex. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an unknown number of shots were fired in the immediate area and there is an active investigation going on. They declined to detail the circumstances surrounding this incident.

