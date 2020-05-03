Michelle Troconis' lawyer files new motions

One of the motions is requesting to move the court location from Norwalk to Hartford.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Michelle Troconis' lawyer, Jon Schoenhorn, filed two new motions Thursday on behalf of his client.

The first motion is requesting the state to disclose any material evidence in the Jennifer Dulos investigation. The motion details four specifics requests. The first one asking the court to produce any written, oral, or recorded statement made by Fotis Dulos, Pawel Gummieny, or any other witness before or after they were arrested. People who were cooperating or following law enforcement orders were also requested.

The second item asked the State to produce all phone records including photos, texts, and the physical location of the phone from May 1, 2019, to when it was seized by police.

The third and fourth items motioned the state to produce any other evidence that it is withholding and has an obligation to disclose it.

The second motion filed by Schoenchorn asked the court to move the courthouse location from New Canaan to Hartford. Schoenchorn argues that the warrant alleges Troconis' charges happened in Hartford Judicial County. Instead, Troconis was transported to New Canaan and then Norwalk courthouse.