Michigan State shooting updates: Authorities identify students

It remains unclear why the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who has no affiliation with the university, opened fire at two locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The threat to the Michigan State University campus is over after a gunman opened fire and killed three students Monday night before killing himself, police said.

Five additional students were in critical condition and receiving treatment at Lansing's Sparrow Hospital, officials announced during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Dominik Molotky said he was learning about Cuban history around 8:15 p.m. when he and the other students heard a gunshot outside the classroom, The Associated Press reported. He told ABC’s "Good Morning America" that a few seconds later, the gunman entered and fired three to four more rounds while the students took cover.

"I was ducking and covering, and the same with the rest of the students. He let off four more rounds and when it went silent for about 30 seconds to a minute, two of my classmates started breaking open a window, and that took about 30 seconds to happen. There was glass everywhere," Molotky said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine why the gunman, who police said had no affiliation with the university, opened fire.

Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for the latest developments throughout the day.

Here's what we know now:

12:40 p.m.: The Michigan State gunman did not serve time in prison, a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson clarified, rather, he is a former probationer.

He was arrested during the early morning hours of June 7, 2019, after an officer spotted him near an abandoned building on East Street in Lansing, the spokesperson said. When questioned, the gunman said he had a gun and did not have a concealed weapons permit. He reportedly claimed he left home to walk to a store to buy cigarettes and feared for his safety, so he took a gun.

He pleaded guilty and was placed on probation in October 2019 and was discharged in May 2021, MDOC said.

12:28 p.m.: Authorities plan on releasing all of the names of the three students killed in the mass shooting at Michigan State University in due time. Here's what we know right now.

11:29 a.m.: Michigan universities are reaching out in the wake of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Since the shooting, the MSU community has received support from state leaders, politicians, other schools, police departments and more.

Among these is a statement from Grand Valley State University President Philomena Mantella. As part of her statement, she said GVSU will be analyzing its current security plan with the help of MSU police:

"This morning we grieve and mourn for the Michigan State University community. Our hearts go out to those who are suffering."

11:27 a.m.: The 43-year-old gunman at Michigan State University carried a note that threatened two schools in Ewing, New Jersey, police said in a statement.

Classes at those schools were closed as a precaution Tuesday while police investigated, however, authorities say the threat was isolated to Michigan and the school district is not in any danger.

11:12 a.m.: Michigan State University on Tuesday announced a modified campus schedule in the wake of the mass shooting.

Normal university operations will resume Thursday, Feb. 16. Officials in the hours after the shooting said on-campus classes and activities would be canceled for about 48 hours.

Classes, however — online and in person — are canceled through Friday, Feb. 17. They will resume Monday, Feb. 20.

10:23 a.m.: The Rock, a steadfast fixture on the campus of Michigan State University, was painted black in response to the on-campus mass shooting.

"How many more?" reads the words written in red on its face. "Stay Safe MSU <3" the text below says.

The rock off of Farm Lane on #michiganstate campus now reads “How Many More? Stay safe MSU” @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/LOx6MjyHUq — Micah Cho (@MicahChoTV) February 14, 2023

8:50 a.m.: The identified gunman was placed on probation for one year and six months on a weapons charge starting in November 2019, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

He was discharged from probation in May 2021.

8:20 a.m.: The three people killed and five injured were MSU students, said Chris Rozman, the interim deputy chief of the campus police department during a news conference.

The gunman was identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who did not have any connection to the university.

Rozman credited a person who called in a tip that led officers to McRae in Lansing.

7:15 a.m.: Madison Adamini, a facilities student manager, said she was at work in Brody Hall when the secure-in-place alert was issued.

Students were rushing past the hall in an attempt to get to safety, Adamini recalled. At that point, she and her coworkers went to the mechanical room and into a crawlspace, where they stayed for nearly four hours.

"I was pretty calm, but everybody around me was getting a little hysterical," Adamini said. "And there were lots of phone calls and some tears down in the basement."

3 a.m.: The university announces counseling services to the campus community.

For people wanting to meet with someone in person, the university announced resources will be offered beginning at 8 a.m. at the Hannah Community Center, located at 819 Abbot Road in East Lansing.

Free and confidential crisis counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following contacts:

Students: Call 517-355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt

Community Mental Health: 517-346-8460

12:34 a.m.: Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

12:28 a.m. Tuesday: Police announce the suspect dies off-campus from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound." The threat to the campus community is over, officials add, and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

—

11:18 p.m.: Police release photos of the suspected gunman.

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

10:26 p.m.: All campus activities — athletics, classes and other campus-related events — are canceled for 48 hours. People are encouraged not to come to campus.

10:10 p.m.: Police say people injured by the shooting are being transferred to Sparrow Hospital.

Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured.

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured. pic.twitter.com/RFLTqOpbAV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

9:26 p.m.: Another shooting is reported at IM East on East Shaw Lane, police said. Minutes later, the department announces the building is secured.

Later updates confirm only two shooting locations at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

8:40 p.m. Monday: MSU Police and Public Safety tweet shots fired near Berkey Hall, located on the north side of campus near East Grand River and M.A.C. avenues.

The campus community is told to shelter in place.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Earlier coverage:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.