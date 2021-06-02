Two in custody after missing Middletown 4-year-old boy found safe

Police issued an AMBER Alert for the boy after he was reported missing.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A 4-year-old boy from Middletown is safe after police issued an AMBER Alert Tuesday night.

The alert was issued around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night after the Middletown child was reported missing earlier that afternoon.

Police said the child had been in the care of his uncle who had gone to work and left the boy with a family friend.

The child was last seen Monday afternoon in New Britain.

Police identified the family friend as 39-year-old Stephanie Michelle Fonda, who they said, took the uncle’s car without his permission.

She was allegedly joined by her husband, 37-year-old David Fonda.

After the alert was issued, law enforcement across the state searched for the boy and Stephanie Fonda.

Police said the boy was found soon after the alert was issued at the 5th Avenue Motel on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield.

The Fondas were taken into police custody.

TOP STORY: Southington shooting spree suspect may be connected to incidents in surrounding towns

According to New Britain officials, Stephanie Fonda had an outstanding arrest warrant with the Rocky Hill Police Department and is currently in custody there.

Her husband was taken into custody by the Wethersfield Police Department due to a parole violation.

The New Britain mayor's office said the couple is not facing charges directly related to the AMBER alert at this time. The incident remains under police investigation.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.