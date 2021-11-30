Middletown carjacking could be connected to other crimes: police

The car the suspects were driving is suspected to have been used during an armed robbery in Southington earlier that day and another in Plainville

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown police are investigating a carjacking late Sunday that may be linked to other crimes.

On Sunday at 11:29 p.m., police received a report of an armed robbery on Town Colony Drive. Police said the caller reported that he and his girlfriend were unloading property from his red 2015 Honda CRV, (NY registration EPE7242,) when a red Dodge Charger pulled up.

Two Hispanic males exited the Charger (CT registration BE51883) and approached the victim. One suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim, told him to empty his pockets and leave all the property in his vehicle. The victim complied and was not injured.

Police said the suspects got into the man's Honda and drove off. A third Hispanic man stayed in the Charger during the incident and followed the Honda out of the apartment complex.

Surrounding towns were given information about the incident. Middletown police later learned that the Charger was stolen out of Rocky Hill. The car was suspected to be used during an armed robbery in Southington earlier that day and another in Plainville after the Middletown carjacking.

Police in Middletown said the victim had two cell phones in his vehicle and used the location services on his phone to place one in the area of Linwood Street in New Britain and the other on Corbin Avenue in New Britain. New Britain.

Officers responded and located the stolen Charger. The vehicle was parked on the road and empty. The victim’s Honda CRV has not been recovered and police believe the suspects discarded the victim's cell phones to avoid being located.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

