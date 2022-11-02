Middletown PD: Brother and sister charged with armed robbery

Police say the two are suspects in multiple armed robberies around the state.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown say they have charged a brother and sister with an armed robbery -- and believe they are suspects in several others.

In a press release posted to Facebook, police say that an armed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace transaction happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's on South Main Street back in August.

Their investigation led them to 24-year-old John Villegas of New Britain and his sister, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses of Manchester. Police believe the two worked together to set up and commit that armed robbery, and possibly multiple other armed robberies around the state.

Police located Valerie Meneses in Manchester on October 12th, and charged her with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree, Robbery 1st degree, and Larceny. She was released after posting a $250,000 bond.

Her brother John Villegas was incarcerated for a different incident, and police arrested him when he appeared in court on October 26th. He is charged with Commission of a Felony with a Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree, Robbery in the 1st degree, and Larceny. He is being held on a $350,000 court set bond.

