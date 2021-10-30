Middletown police arrest alleged leading member of organization robbing ATMs across the state

Police worked with many other organizations including the FBI

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police say they arrested a leading member of an organization that robbed ATMs across the state.

Officials say Joanberto Rivera was taken into custody Friday on an arrest warrant that charges him with 33 charges including Corrupt Organizations and Racketeering activity, burglary and larceny charges, and criminal mischief charges.

Rivera was arrested at his New Britain residence on an outstanding felony warrant. Middletown police say this was after a year-long investigation that collaborated with New Britain police, the FBI, and other agencies.

Rivera posted a $500,000 surety court set bond and is scheduled to appear in court in November.

Middletown police will continue to investigate Rivera's organization and anticipate more arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Police at 860-638-4140.

