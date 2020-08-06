Middletown Police search for suspect in fatal domestic violence case, suspect considered armed and dangerous

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence case and is actively searching for the suspect.
Officers responded to Green Street on a domestic violence call. Officers found a female victim deceased from an apparent stab wound(s) when they arrived.
Police say the suspect is William Bigaud, 37, and was seen leaving the scene. Bigaud fled the area and should be considered armed and dangerous. Bigaud has ties to Meriden, New Haven and the Bronx in New York City. If spotted, police say do not approach and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.
Suspect description:
William Bigaud
Black male
6’3” 275 lbs
Wearing brown hat
Navy blue and white horizontal striped shirt
Khaki pants
Brown dress shoes
Bigaud’s vehicle:
CT reg AP 18041
2015 Toyota Camry
Tan but looks grayer
Police say this incident is not related the stabbing incident that took place in the area of Washington Street on June 7, 2020.