Middletown police: Sexual assault suspect arrested after attempt to hide in woods

Witness describes victim running out of a car, saying: "He's raping me!"

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown police arrested a man on sexual assault and drug charges after a woman said he raped her, and he tried to hide from officers as they searched the woods for him.

Police said they responded to Smith Park on Wednesday, for a report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, several women were standing near an older model Cadillac, yelling at the officer, "He ran that way!" and pointed into the woods.

When the officer went down the trail, he heard noises and discovered Stephen Cady, 64, of Middlefield, hiding just off the trail. Police said there were several narcotics found on him when he was taken into custody.

Witnesses said a woman had fallen out of the Cadillac, yelling at the man in the car, saying, "Give me my stuff back!" They said a man then got out of the car, putting his shoes on and trying to buckle his belt. She ran to people in the area saying, "He's raping me!"

The victim told police that Cady had offered to take her shopping, but had taken her to the park instead. When he was there, he argued with her and took off some of her clothing. She was able to get out of the car and run to some women in the area.

Cady told police that he and the woman had sex the night before and he believed she had stolen money from him. He said he took off because he heard sirens and knew there were drugs in the car.

Cady was charged with sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the third degree unlawful restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges.

He was held on a $200,000 bond and was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.