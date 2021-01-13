Middletown Postal supervisor who stole packages sentenced in federal court

The 34-year-old Derby man has been sentenced to three years probation, with the first nine months requiring him to serve in home confinement.

Zoheb Deura,34, was sentenced Wednesday by US District Judge Kari Dooley. In addition to his three years of probation, the first nine months Deura must serve in home confinement. He must also pay a $20,000 fine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Deura stole multiple packages including an Apple computer and Playstation and Nintendo gaming devices between February and April 2020 while he was a supervisor for the Post Office in Middletown.

Deura pled guilty to embezzlement of mail by a US Postal Service employee in October of 2020. He has resigned from the Postal Service.