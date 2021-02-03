Man killed in Middletown shooting; woman hospitalized with gunshot wound

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A man was killed, and a woman injured after a shooting late Monday night, police said.

Middletown police responded to reports of gunshots around 10:45 p.m. Monday night. Upon arrival, offices found two people – a man and a woman – who had been shot.

The two victims were taken to Middlesex Hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries. Police said Tuesday that the woman, who was also shot, is currently in stable condition.

Police are not releasing the identities of the victims and believe this was an isolated incident.

A police investigation is ongoing.

