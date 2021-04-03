Middletown used car dealership employee sentenced to prison for role in $266K auto loan fraud scheme

Between approximately November 2015 and June 2016, Justin Williams defrauded lenders of $264,345.54.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Rocky Hill man who authorities said bilked banks out of more than $264,000 as part of an auto loan fraud scheme was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on federal charges.

Justin Williams, 42, was sentenced to 21 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release on one count of wire fraud. Officials said Williams will serve the first three months of his sentence in home confinement and perform 200 hours of community service.

At the time of the offense, Williams worked as a salesman and de facto general manager at a used car dealership located at 1075 Newfield Street in Middletown, known variously as Car Nation, LLC, Car Nation CT, LLC, and Middletown Motorcars, which was owned and operated by George Hajati.

"In connection with automobile loan applications for multiple borrowers, Williams, Hajati, and others submitted documents and statements to victim lenders that falsely represented the borrower’s employment, salary, sources of income, and amount of a down payment," officials said. "The false documents included fictitious or altered borrower pay stubs and income verification letters purportedly from the Social Security Administration."

Officials said Williams submitted loan applications indicating that borrowers made salaries they did not make, worked at jobs they did not work, received income from the Social Security Administration they did not receive and made down payments they did not make.

"In some instances, the borrower was not aware of, and did not authorize, Williams’ use of his or her personal identifying information to obtain automobile loans in these ways," they added.

This scheme resulted in Williams defrauding lenders of $264,345.54.

Williams was previously convicted of mortgage fraud and was ordered to pay $251,267.08 in restitution.

Meanwhile, Hajati received an effective sentence of 48 months for the auto loan scheme and for violating his supervised release imposed for his role in the mortgage fraud scheme.

Hajati and Williams were involved together in both schemes.

