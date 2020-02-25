x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

crime

Middletown woman competent to stand trial for Mar-a-lago chase

Authorities say she danced on the hood of her SUV before speeding away from a trooper on Jan. 31.
Hannah Roemhild 61bkgrnd

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — A Connecticut opera singer is mentally competent to stand trial on charges she sped through a checkpoint outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, drawing gunfire.

Hannah Roemhild's attorney says she responded well to the medication she has received while jailed.  The attorney says the 30-year-old Connecticut resident has a history of mental illness. 

Authorities say Roemhild danced on the hood of her SUV before speeding away from a trooper on Jan. 31. 

RELATED: Attorney: Mar-a-Lago checkpoint crasher is mentally ill

RELATED: Neighbors react to Connecticut opera singer tackled by trooper after SUV breaches Mar-A-Lago security

RELATED: Middletown woman charged in Mar-a-Lago chase refuses to appear in court

They say she barreled through the nearby checkpoint, almost hitting deputies and Secret Service agents. They fired, shattering her back window. She was arrested a short time later.  