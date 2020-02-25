Middletown woman competent to stand trial for Mar-a-lago chase

Authorities say she danced on the hood of her SUV before speeding away from a trooper on Jan. 31.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — A Connecticut opera singer is mentally competent to stand trial on charges she sped through a checkpoint outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, drawing gunfire.

Hannah Roemhild's attorney says she responded well to the medication she has received while jailed. The attorney says the 30-year-old Connecticut resident has a history of mental illness.

