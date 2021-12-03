Milford man arrested after targeting Shell Food Mart gas stations

James Kirstein was arrested earlier this month for allegedly robbing at least one Shell Food Mart located on New Haven Ave. and targeting at least one other.

MILFORD, Conn. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for targeting several gas stations last month.

Milford Police said Friday that James Kirstein was arrested earlier this month for allegedly robbing at least one Shell Food Mart located on New Haven Ave. and targeting at least one other.

Police said it all began on Feb. 14 when they responded to the Shell Food Mart at 524 New Haven Ave. around 1:45 p.m. on a report of a robbery. A preliminary investigation found that a male suspect entered the gas station, displayed and knife, and then fled on foot.

Several hours later, officers were called to the Shell Food Mart at 1345 New Haven Ave. for another robbery. In this incident, police found that the same suspect entered the gas station, pulled out a knife, and took cash from the register. He fled on foot before police arrived.

On Feb. 21, Milford police officers were called to the Shell Food Mart at 1345 New Haven Ave again for another robbery. Similarly, to the previous incidents, the same male suspect entered the gas station, displayed a knife, and then fled on foot.

Police identified Kirstein as the suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was arrested on March 4.

He was charged with three counts of 1st-degree robbery, two counts of threatening in the 2nd degree, larceny in the 5th degree, and two counts of larceny in the 6th degree.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.