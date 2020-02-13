Milford assault victim disappointed in her attacker’s sentence

Charles Moelleur,57, who’s attorney says has experienced developmental disabilities for decades, admitted to snapping last March

MILFORD, Conn. — Warning: Post contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Last month, a Milford judge pulled a plea offer off the table, in an assault case, after hearing from the victim and her brother. And Thursday, after receiving a guilty plea from the suspect, the judge’s sentence was stiffer.

This is the case of a woman, Lori Wierzbicki, who said the door to her apartment was always open to her neighbors. But, she says, she couldn’t believe how one of her neighbors came through that open door last March.

Charles Moelleur,57, who’s attorney says has experienced developmental disabilities for decades, admitted to snapping last March. He attacked his neighbor, Wierzbicki, who says gruesome pictures posted to the Justice 4 Lori Facebook page show how badly she was beaten, unprovoked.

“To the charge of assault in the second degree, on a disabled person, how do you plead,” asked a court Clerk.

“Guilty,” was Molleur’s response.

Judge Peter Brown sentenced Molleur to eight years, suspended after four. However, he could serve as few as two years behind bars.

“He should be locked up and the key should be thrown away,” Wierzbicki told the judge. “He’s a monster. He's a menace to society.”

“Mr. Molleur is not a monster,” said his attorney, Susan Brown, a Public Defender. ”If he were a monster, this would not be his first conviction in 57 years.”

The judge also required Molleur to stay away from Wierzbicki for the next 50 years.

She asked that the judge require the defendant to wear a GPS tracking bracelet upon his release. The judge deferred to the probation office, though.

“There’s nothing a piece of paper is going to stop him from coming and finishing the job,” Wierzbicki said.

Originally, Molleur had agreed to a plea deal that could have released him from custody as soon as last month, but Judge Brown took that off the table.

The victim’s brother believes the decision was due in part to a petition campaign he started. It yielded 19,000 signatures.

“The campaign was about three months long and it led to him being in prison for maybe two to three years longer,” said Tim McLaughlin. “So, it’s better than nothing.”