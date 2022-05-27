3rd arrest made in Milford home invasion where suspects dressed as Amazon delivery workers

Two other arrests have been made in this incident.

MILFORD, Conn. — A third arrest has been made in connection to a home invasion in Milford, where the suspects dressed up as Amazon delivery drivers, police said.

Milford police arrested Dominique Jackson, 35, of Shelton on Sunday in connection to the incident.

On Jan. 10, police were called to a home on Naugatuck Avenue, and the victim told police two armed suspects were dressed in Amazon uniforms and were carrying a package.

The victim opened the door to take the delivery, but the two suspects then forced their way into the home.

Two other arrests have been made in this incident, including the arrest of Shane Gordon in April, who faced home invasion and kidnapping charges in connection to the incident.

Police charged Jackson with Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion, Conspiracy to Commit to Commit Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, Criminal Liability to Home Invasion, Criminal Liability to Robbery, Criminal Liability to Larceny.

Bond was set to $150,000 and Jackson was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

