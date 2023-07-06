Milford man charged with sexual assault of minor

Anthony Lake, 46, was charged and taken into custody for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford man was charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over the course of three years, according to Milford police.

Police said the sexual assault occurred between the years of 2019 and 2021 and on June 19, 2023, police received a report of sexual assault of a child.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Anthony Lake, 46, did have inappropriate sexual contact with a child in Milford, police said.

Lake was taken into custody on July 5, 2023, after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Lake was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the first degree, and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

