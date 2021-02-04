Man arrested after allegedly yelling 'go back to China' at victim

The 38-year-old suspect was charged with harassment in the second degree and intimidation based on bigotry and bias in the third degree.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Milford man has been arrested for allegedly harassing another man in Naugatuck on March 30.

Police responded to the area of Hill Street and West Town Street on calls of breach of peace.

An investigation found a man pulled up in his car in front of another man that was walking while wearing a mask. Police say the man began to berate the other man for wearing a mask outside and allegedly told him to "Go Back to China."

Police also said that the suspect then reversed his car, pointing it towards the victim.

Working with the victim to help identify the suspect, police arrested 38-year-old Joseph Rohrig on April 1.

Rohrig is being charged with harassment in the second degree and intimidation based on bigotry and bias in the third degree. he was released on promise to appear in court and schedule to be there on May 10.

