Homicide under investigation in Milford: Police

Police said it appears that the homicide is a targeted attack, and a suspect is in custody.

MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide on Tuesday night.

Police said the incident at 76 Salem Walk appears to be a targeted attack. The address is in the Longmeadow Condominium complex, near the Woodmont section of town.

In a social media post shortly before 11 p.m., police said the suspect had fled the scene. Approximately an hour later, they announced that the suspect was in custody.

Police gave no indication when the homicide occurred or was discovered, or where the suspect was captured.

Milford Police Detectives are investigating an apparent homicide at 76 Salem Walk. It appears to be a targeted attack and we are currently searching for the suspect who has fled the scene. We will release more information as it becomes available. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) December 7, 2022

***Update from 76 Salem Walk***



The suspect is in custody. We are still in the early stages of the investigation, and will release more precise information as it becomes available. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) December 7, 2022

Police said they are 'still in the early stages of the investigation'.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

