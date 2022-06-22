Three men wanted for stealing $15,000 in narcotics from Milford drugstore: Police

Two of them jumped over the counter and told the employee to open the safe filled with narcotics, police said

MILFORD, Conn — Milford police are searching for three men they said stole $15,000 worth of narcotics from a Rite Aid Pharmacy on Tuesday.

The three men, who all had face coverings and were wearing plain clothing, were seen entering the store on Boston Post Road around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two of them jumped over the counter and told the employee to open the safe filled with narcotics, police said. The two suspects passed the narcotics to the third suspect who had a large shopping bag.

The three individuals nonchalantly walked out of the store and drove off in a silver SUV, police said. Officers believe the vehicle is a newer Buick or Nissan with a white license plate with blue lettering.

The suspects are also people of interest in similar thefts at pharmacies in Orange and West Haven prior to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Det. Catino at kcatino@milfordct.gov or 203-783-4729.

