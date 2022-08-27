x
Crime

Robbery suspects on the loose: Milford police

According to police, the suspects are accused of robbing the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd.
Credit: FOX61

MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is searching for suspects accused of robbing the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd.

According to police, two black males held a victim, in his car, at gunpoint, with a fake firearm. 

The suspects took a bag, then fled the area.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

