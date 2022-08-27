Robbery suspects on the loose: Milford police

According to police, the suspects are accused of robbing the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd.

MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is searching for suspects accused of robbing the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd.

According to police, two black males held a victim, in his car, at gunpoint, with a fake firearm.

The suspects took a bag, then fled the area.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.