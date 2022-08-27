Robbery suspects on the loose: Milford police

MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is searching for suspects accused of robbing the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd.
According to police, two black males held a victim, in his car, at gunpoint, with a fake firearm.
The suspects took a bag, then fled the area.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com
