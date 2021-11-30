Troopers arrest driver accused of striking Mohegan Tribal Police cruiser

Mohegan Police were attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut State Police arrested a man on a number of charges after they said he struck a Mohegan tribal police cruiser early Thanksgiving morning.

Jean Carlos Colon, 26, of Meriden was charged with:

Improper use of Marker or Registration

Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance,

Operating a Motor Vehicle under Suspension,

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Possession of Firearm while Intoxicated,

Interfering with an Officer

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Police said around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Troop K received word from Mohegan Police to be on the lookout for a Red and Black Mini Cooper, which was traveling on Route 2 westbound after striking a Mohegan Police cruiser while Mohegan Police were attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

Dispatchers said the Mini Cooper was involved in a crash or had become disabled on Route 2 westbound in the area of exit 22. Colon was arrested at the scene.

