Troopers arrest driver accused of striking Mohegan Tribal Police cruiser

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut State Police arrested a man on a number of charges after they said he struck a Mohegan tribal police cruiser early Thanksgiving morning.
Jean Carlos Colon, 26, of Meriden was charged with:
- Improper use of Marker or Registration
- Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance,
- Operating a Motor Vehicle under Suspension,
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Possession of Firearm while Intoxicated,
- Interfering with an Officer
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
He was held on a $50,000 bond.
Police said around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Troop K received word from Mohegan Police to be on the lookout for a Red and Black Mini Cooper, which was traveling on Route 2 westbound after striking a Mohegan Police cruiser while Mohegan Police were attempting to conduct a traffic stop.
Dispatchers said the Mini Cooper was involved in a crash or had become disabled on Route 2 westbound in the area of exit 22. Colon was arrested at the scene.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
