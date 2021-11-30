x
Crime

Troopers arrest driver accused of striking Mohegan Tribal Police cruiser

Mohegan Police were attempting to conduct a traffic stop.
Credit: FOX61
ct Connecticut state police

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut State Police arrested a man on a number of charges after they said he struck a Mohegan tribal police cruiser early Thanksgiving morning. 

Jean Carlos Colon, 26, of Meriden was charged with:

  • Improper use of Marker or Registration
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance,
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle under Suspension,
  • Operating a motor vehicle  under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Possession of Firearm while Intoxicated,
  • Interfering with an Officer
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm

 He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Police said around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Troop K received word from Mohegan Police to be on the lookout for a Red and Black Mini Cooper, which was traveling on Route 2 westbound after striking a Mohegan Police cruiser while Mohegan Police were attempting to conduct a traffic stop. 

Dispatchers said the Mini Cooper was involved in a crash or had become disabled on Route 2 westbound in the area of exit 22. Colon was arrested at the scene. 

