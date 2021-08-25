More arrests announced in Middletown deadly shooting

Police say the victim was shot and killed on May 16. A teenager was also injured in the shooting.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Editor's note: The video above aired on August 25

On Wednesday, Middletown Police provided an update on multiple arrests connected to the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Tylon Hardy, including the alleged gunman, his mother, his girlfriend, and another Middletown man who was present at the homicide.

On May 16, police responded to an altercation in the area of Highlands Crescent and Stirling Court at 11 a.m. Before the police arrived, the incident escalated to a "shots fired" call.

Hardy was shot and died from his injuries, police said.

"Officers and EMS personnel attempted to revive Hardy but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene," police said. Police said a 17-year-old was also injured in the incident. They have not released his name.

Police arrested 20-year-old Matthew O'Banner of Middletown in New Jersey. O'Banner was wanted for the murder of Hardy. He was extradited and appeared in Connecticut court on August 24, where his bond was set at $2 million.

With the help of the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, police arrested O'Banner's mother, 54-year-old Michelle Sanders. She was taken into custody on August 9 and held on a $250,000 bond. Police say Sanders is suspected of hindering the investigation, tampering with evidence, interfering with officers, and other charges related to the homicide.

Police say they also arrested O'Banner's 21-year-old girlfriend Alexandra Vazquez and 21-year-old Nahkyn Durazzo. Vazquez was arrested for allegedly having interfered with the investigation. She was held on a $100,000 bond. Durazzo, who police say was present and involved with the deadly shooting, was taken into custody on June 2. He was charged with violation of probation and held on a $75,00 bond.

