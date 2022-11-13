Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus in Moscow

The four victims were confirmed to be University of Idaho students by the Moscow Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, that were found dead Sunday afternoon at a residence less than a mile from the college campus.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed to KTVB the four victims were students at the University of Idaho.

According to MPD Captain Tyson Berrett, around 11:58 a.m., officers received a call reporting an unconscious person near King Road, less than a mile from the University of Idaho campus.

Once officers arrived, they found four individuals, later identified as UI students, who were already dead. Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide.

According to a Vandal Alert sent by the university Sunday, police have not identified a suspect and students were asked to stay away from the area and shelter in place. An updated alert, sent one hour later after the initial alert, lifted the shelter in place.

According to the University of Idaho Public Safety and Security, the incident occurred off-campus. They add that Moscow Police is actively investigating and said there is no active threat to the student community.

In a statement sent Sunday night from the University, President Scott Green said classes would be canceled Monday, out of respect for the students who lost their lives, and extra support options would be open to students requiring assistance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. pic.twitter.com/wiuOmST6d1 — University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022

Watch more crime news: