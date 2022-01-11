Mother, daughter from Canterbury plead guilty in U.S. Capitol riot case

The pair told the FBI they entered the building for about an hour and 20 minutes that day.

WASHINGTON — A mother and daughter from Canterbury have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. last year.

Carly Krzywicki, 19, and her mother Jean Lavin, 56, both from Canterbury pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

As part of the plea agreement, the two women were each ordered to pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. The riot caused nearly $1.5 million worth of damage, according to court documents.

The pair were initially charged in September with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building.

At the time of their arrest, officials said they received a tip that said Lavin and Krzywicki were among the hundreds of people who stormed inside the U.S. Capitol. The tip included photographs from Krzywicki’s Facebook account that showed the mother-daughter duo inside the building.

“This is history. We do not go burning down your city and stealing from your business. We come for the government officials that are ruining our country,” the post said, according to court documents. “We go straight to the source. Change needs to happen. That is our house and you work for us.”

Other photos showed the two women at the steps outside of the U.S. Capitol building and also inside the atrium.

"Based upon on my review of the interior photo above and the interior of the U.S. Capitol, it appears this photograph was taken in the northwest entry corridor on the first floor of the U.S. Capitol,” officials said.

That day, Lavin was wearing a red jacket, pink shirt, a pink hat that said "Trump" and carried a purple backpack. She also carried a sign that on one side read, "Trump Won." The other side said, "Don't allow 7 states of cheaters to hijack our election!"

Krzywicki was wearing a black jacket, a blue hooded "Trump" sweatshirt, a blue face mask and a red winter hat that said "Trump."

Mobile phone records indicated phones belonging to the pair were used in the geographic area that includes the interior of the United States Capitol building.

In interviews with agents of the FBI, Lavin and Krzwicki said they traveled to the nation’s capital with a group organized through a Facebook group. The bus arrived in Washington after then President Donald Trump spoke to the crowd.

According to court documents, Lavin said they entered the building via an unknown doorway that had already been damaged by others.

They said they were inside the building for less than an hour before they went outside only to return 20 minutes later.

In her interview with the FBI, Krzywicki said she posted a picture on Facebook but later deleted it because it seemed like a bad idea to leave up.

