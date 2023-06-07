MTA police ask public to identify suspects in Union Station shooting

The incident left a man in critical condition after being shot on the platform in New Haven after a fight on a train broke out.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) police have released photos of two suspects allegedly involved in a Union Station shooting that left one man in critical condition on Wedneday night. They are now seeking assistance from the public in identifying them.

They ask that If you can identify or have any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the MTA Police at 718-361-2212. Callers can remain anonymous when providing information on suspects or the investigation.

The incident happened at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday when a report of shots fired at New Haven Union Station was received by MTAPD, which discovered a single male victim had been shot multiple times. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and two other individuals were on a train when a dispute began that continued on the platform between tracks 12 and 14, where there was gunfire targeting the victim.

Following the shooting, two suspects fled the scene and the victim entered a nearby train. Responding medics transported the injured man to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition.

