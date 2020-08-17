Mulitple people struck by a car in New Britain

Two victims were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. A suspect was taken into police custody.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Police say they were called to the area of High Street Monday afternoon after receiving 911 calls of a car that hit several people and then drove away.

Officers arrived on the scene and began to administered medical aid to five residents including a 7-year-old child. The child and another victim were taken to the local area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The rest of the residents only suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-juvenile. Police say the suspect intended to run over her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend and ended up hitting multiple people. The suspect knew all of the victims and police say there is no threat to the public. The suspect ran away from the scene and was taken into police custody nearby.