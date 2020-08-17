Mulitple people struck by a car in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Police say they were called to the area of High Street Monday afternoon after receiving 911 calls of a car that hit several people and then drove away.
Officers arrived on the scene and began to administered medical aid to five residents including a 7-year-old child. The child and another victim were taken to the local area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The rest of the residents only suffered minor injuries.
The suspect was identified as a 17-year-juvenile. Police say the suspect intended to run over her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend and ended up hitting multiple people. The suspect knew all of the victims and police say there is no threat to the public. The suspect ran away from the scene and was taken into police custody nearby.
The 17-year-old girl is being charged with five counts of assault in the first degree and is being referred to juvenile detention. Police are asking any witnesses to call Sgt. Michael Cummiskey at 860-826-3071 or provide an anonymous tip at 860-826-3199.