Connecticut State Police monitoring possible "street takeover" in Vernon

Officials said the event is happening at the 84 x64/65 commuter lot.

VERNON, Conn. — A possible "street takeover" event is being monitored on Friday night in Vernon.

Connecticut State Police said the gathering is happening at the 84 x64/65 commuter lot. State, Local, and Federal Agencies are actively monitoring & investigating these incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

