Multiple arrests made after welfare check turns violent at Enfield Liquor Store

The incident happened on Pearl Street Friday afternoon.

ENFIELD, Conn. — An intense video showing the arrest of multiple individuals outside of a liquor store in Enfield after police said reports of a suicidal person were made.

Shattered glass and spilled alcohol covering the floor of Good Times Package store in Enfield on Pearl Street. Police said they were conducting a well being check after reports of a suicidal person were made.

Store owner Luke Bowl said police approached the reported individual while he was outside the store in the back and then followed the man inside the liquor store where Bowl said the man was cooperating with police.

“The kid starts walking with the officer and that’s when the officer went to grab the kid by the back of the neck and the kid pulled away from the officer and said don’t touch me and that’s when the officer took this kid and basically piled drove him into my rack of alcohol,” Blow said.

Enfield police reported “an agitated crowd began to gather and one officer was struck from behind with a bottle during the exchange. The officer has been treated and released.”

In total four individuals were arrested, although Bowl said he doesn’t understand why one customer who was not involved in the altercation was arrested. Bowl said he now has to deal with thousands of dollars in damages.

“I want to cry. I'm holding back tears. My business was destroyed for no good reason,” Bowl said.