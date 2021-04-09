3 people killed, 3 injured in Northwest DC shooting, DC officials say

DC Police Chief Robert Contee said that investigators are looking for a dark-colored Honda Accord that may have been involved in the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Three people have been killed and three people have been injured in a Northwest DC shooting Saturday in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, NW, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee.

WUSA9's Kolbie Saterfield talked with someone who lives close by that said it sounded like a lot of rapid fireworks amid the backdrop of a Labor Day weekend in the District.

Contee said in his comments from the shooting scene that it is believed that all the victims injured and killed are adults. He added that those that were injured have nonlife threatening injuries.

D.C. Police will not release the identities of those who were killed this evening (Saturday), according to Contee's statement from the scene.

Contee said that investigators are looking for a dark-colored Honda Accord that may have been involved in the shooting. And added that those who were a part of the shooting got out of the car before firing guns down Longfellow Street at a group of people.

The motive of the shooting is still being investigated.

There is up to a $75,000 reward for information that could lead to arrest. Chief Contee is pleading for the community to please come forward if you have information. You can text it anonymously to 50411.

Contee is also asking for neighbors to check ring/surveillance cameras