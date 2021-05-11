Bomb threats reported at Yale campus, buildings evacuated and streets closed

Police received information that bombs were placed in several buildings on campus.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Multiple bomb threats at Yale University prompted a massive police response in downtown New Haven early Friday afternoon. People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

New Haven police received a call to its non-emergency number around 1:50 p.m. Friday afternoon stating that bombs were placed in several buildings on the university's campus.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the police department quickly reported the call to the Yale University Police Department, who quickly sent out alerts to students, faculty and staff and began to evacuate buildings.

"We take these threats very, very seriously," Elicker said.

Yale Police Chief Ronald Higgins said the buildings that were evacuated on campus: University Theatre, Johnathan Edwards College, Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall and Grace Hopper.

He said students and staff were initially evacuated to the upper green before they were allowed to enter other buildings.

"This is an active investigation," he said.

Multiple streets in the area are shut down and buildings on campus are being evacuated as a precaution.

"New Haven Fire, New Haven Police, Yale University Police and specialized hazardous device teams are working to inspect and investigate all areas until they are safe," the city said in an alert.

New Haven police Chief Renee Dominguez said most of downtown New Haven will be shut down for a considerable amount of time as they continue to investigate the threats. She said no buildings have been given the all-clear yet.

"We are doing everything to make sure that the surrounding areas, the students, the community are safe," she said. "We are treating this as if this is a legitimate threat."

Neither Dominguez nor Higgins would elaborate on the person who made the call. They said they are working diligently to identify the caller.

"Our (team) did a fantastic job at trying to get as much information and keeping the individual on the phone as long as we possibly could so we could get as much information," Dominguez said.

More updates will be posted on the university's emergency management website.

YALE UPDATE: According to investigative sources, bomb threats were made at eight Yale campus buildings. Sources say at least six of the buildings so far have proven to be safe. Media briefing shortly. Emergency officials staging at High and Chapel. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/nHJUEg79zn — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) November 5, 2021

