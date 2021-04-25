Murder-for-hire trial will be Connecticut's first in a year

Larise King was charged

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut woman who is accused of having her estranged husband killed is scheduled to have the state court system’s first criminal trial since the pandemic shut down courts in March 2020.

36-year-old Larise King will face a three-judge panel on Tuesday. She is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability for the acts of another. The Connecticut Post reports that the trial will be held in a courtroom that has been renovated for coronavirus safety with plexiglass barriers.

Prosecutors say King hired a relative to kill her husband, Dathan Gray of Bridgeport, in July 2019.