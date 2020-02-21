3 more arrested in Hartford Super 8 murder investigation

5 people have now been charged with the murder of Kashnille Haye

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police said they have arrested three more people in connection to a murder at a Super 8 motel in January.

Friday morning, police said Hartford resident Denzel Bell, and Windsor residents Tiasjah Acosta and Andrea Silvers have been arrested and charged with Felony Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Police had found 23-year-old Kashnille Haye dead at the motel on West Service Road on January 12th. The medical examiner said he died from a single gunshot wound.

On Thursday, two Hartford men, 25-year-old Quinton Prince and 23-year-old Kareem Andrew, were arrested in connection with the homicide. Both appeared in court on Thursday.