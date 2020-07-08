Suspects in Mystic hotel worker assault due in court today

Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay have been charged with assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

Two suspects who were charged with assaulting a Mystic hotel worker is expected to appear in court today.

Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay from New York were extradited to Connecticut in mid-July after US Marshal Service and New York police took them into custody. Sarner and Orbay were wanted in connection to an assault of a hotel worker in Mystic. In the early morning of Tuesday, July 14th, Orbay and Sarner were released after paying their court-set bond,.

The assault happened around 11:30 a.m. on June 26th. Released video showed Caldwell, a worker at the Quality Inn in Mystic, standing next to an ice machine and another person. A man and woman enter the area and the man is seen immediately throwing a punch. Police had later identified the pair as Sarner and Orbay.

Chrystal Caldwell had told FOX61 that Sarner and Orbay had called her an old monkey and said that she doesn’t deserve to live on this earth, while they reportedly beat her up twice.

Sarner and Orbay had been charged with assault, and among other charges, with intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

In an exclusive interview with FOX61, Caldwell and her attorney M. John Strafaci expressed their anger with how the investigation was handled and the fact that Sarner and Orbay were released after posting bond.

"This won't be over until I know they are secure behind bars," Caldwell said.

The accused couple has threatened Caldwell on Facebook in the past, according to Strafaci.

Caldwell’s son and daughter-in-law were reportedly messaged by Sarner and Orbay numerous times that weekend, including one in which the Orbay said Caldwell’s story is twisted and that “We approached the cops. We are still speaking to the cops. Their coming to make a report about u monkeys again.“

One month after the assault, dozens of people joined together at Stonington High School to call for justice for Caldwell. Members of the community were joined by local leaders at the rally Sunday afternoon.