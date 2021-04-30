NAACP releases statement regarding police investigation after noose was found at an Amazon construction site in Windsor

Police say they have received similar reports and responded to the construction site three days in a row.

WINDSOR, Conn. — The Greater Hartford Branch of the NAACP released a statement on Friday regarding an investigation at an Amazon construction site in Windsor after at least one noose was found hanging inside the building. Police also said five more ropes "that could be interpreted as nooses" were found.

"The Greater Hartford Branch of the NAACP takes very seriously the recent report of a noose and ropes found at the construction site of an Amazon facility in Windsor, and the discovery of five additional ropes on different floors of the site," said the NAACP in a written statement. "We find this discovery to be both extremely alarming and disturbing."

Police first responded to the construction site on April 27 where they were told by a construction supervisor, a safety team found a noose. The safety team removed and threw it away.

Officers then returned the next two days for similar incidents. On Thursday, they found five ropes that could be interpreted as nooses and took them into evidence so they could be tested to identify a potential suspect.

"The heinous and historical significance of a noose to African Americans cannot be overlooked, as it represents a dark and evil part of our history," continued the NAACP in their statement.

Police say the general contractor, R.C. Andersen of New Jersey, has been "proactive in addressing these incidents" and working with them. On Wednesday morning, the site had a meeting discussing the initial incident. An anti-discrimination/discrimination awareness training was also held on-site.

In a statement to FOX61 News, the company said, "RC Anderson condemns the abhorrent acts of racism and we are actively working with law enforcement authorities to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. As this is an active and ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment any further.”

The NAACP finished their statement condemning the action and demanded measures be put into place to ensure safety for all workers on the site.

"The NAACP strongly condemns this and every other act of hate crime and racial intimidation and harassment, and demands a full investigation into the matter leading to criminal prosecution," said the NAACP. "The noose found at the construction site sends the message of a clear threat to African Americans and those of color who are working at the site, one which cannot be ignored. We further demand that every available measure be put in place to ensure the safety of all workers at the site."

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the general contractor for any information identifying anyone responsible for the incidents.

Amazon released a statement on Friday:

“We’re deeply disturbed by this incident. Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace – whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational. Amazon and RC Andersen are actively working with law enforcement as they investigate. Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we’re unable to comment further.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police at 860-688-5273.

