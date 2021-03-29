Thief swipes $200 in shrimp, beer and detergent from Naugatuck store: police

This is the third theft involving shrimp in the state since late February

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — For the third time, police are on the lookout for a suspect who stole shrimp and other items from a grocery store.

Police said a woman entered Big Y around 3:30 pm. last Wednesday. The suspect failed to pay for approximately $200 worth of beer, shrimp, laundry detergent and other miscellaneous items.

Police distributed photos of the woman wearing a wig at the time of this incident, and not wearing a wig during a similar incident in Cheshire earlier this month.

Police said the suspect fled in a white Nissan Versa with license plate PA Reg LCE2561.

This is the third time since late February that police have investigated the theft of groceries including shrimp from local grocery stores.

Shrimp thefts 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Police said on March 7, around 7:30 p.m., two suspects entered Stop and Shop, at 727 Rubber Avenue. Video footage showed the suspects arriving in a newer model white Nissan Pathfinder, possibly bearing Connecticut plates.

Police said when they got in the store, they filled up multiple re-usable shopping bags with shrimp, bacon, and Kool-Aid then subsequently fled through the rear fire escape door without paying for the merchandise.

In Plymouth, police are still investigating the theft of more than $1,000 in shrimp from a local supermarket on February 21.

Police said 30 to 35 bags of shrimp were taken from Adam's IGA, located at 311 Main Street, around 3:45 p.m. Police estimated the shrimp is valued at $1,100.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, husky build, wearing a gray Jumpman sweatshirt and blue jeans. He left in a gray or blue Toyota RAV 4. The suspect removed the vehicle's plates prior to entering the IGA plaza.

The suspect has a large noticeable tattoo on the top of his left hand.

Anyone with information on the Plymouth theft, contact Officer Cyr (Case # 21-1283) at 860-589-7779 or dcyr@plymouthct.us

Any information can be forwarded to the investigating officer, Officer Tortora PL11 at 203-729-5222 x3162 or jtortora@NaugatuckPD.org/\./

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.