'It's your choice to make' | FBI calls on accused Naugatuck baby murderer to turn himself in

Christopher Francisquini is accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter Camilla in Naugatuck. He's not been seen since the day of the murder.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Federal, state, and local officials appealed to the general public and a wanted man directly during a press conference Thursday, doubling down on their efforts to catch him.

Christopher Fancisquini, 31, is wanted in connection to the brutal murder of his daughter, 11-month-old Camilla, in a Naugatuck home on Nov. 18.

Michael Butch, assistant special agent for the Connecticut branch of the FBI, said federal forces remain united with state and local authorities in order to seek justice for Camilla.

The FBI had increased the reward for Fancisquini's capture from $10,000 to $25,000, and authorities recently issued images of distinct tattoos that Fancisquini had.

Butch said that investigators would not stop until they found Fancisquini.

Butch went on to appeal to the general public and friends, family, and acquaintances of Fancisquini, saying that Fancisquini may be trying to contact those close to him. If he does, those people are asked to call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Authorities also said if anyone sees Fancisquini or encounters him, to stay away as he's considered dangerous.

Butch didn't stop at just appealing to the public and Fancisquini's circle of family and friends but appealed also to Fancisquini directly.

"Christopher, if you're listening, the search will not stop until we find you and that we bring you in," said Butch. "However, you have the power to change this. You have the power to contact us and speak with us and turn yourself in. You can help us understand why this happened. It is your choice to make."

Butch and Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said Fancisquini may try to alter his appearance by shaving his beard, cutting his hair, or cutting the distinct tattoos on his neck and hands.

Francisquini’s face is also plastered on billboards across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. He is also expected to be added to the FBI’s top 10 most dangerous fugitives list. The billboards can be found on Interstates 91, 95, and 84.

McAllister said the Naugatuck Police Department will be wearing pink on their armbands with the words "Justice for Camilla" until Francisquini was found.

Officials believe Francisquini killed Camilla sometime in the morning hours on Friday, Nov. 18. A short time later, Francisquini and Camilla’s biological mother got into a dispute in Waterbury. He ripped off his ankle monitor and destroyed his phone in the fight.

At that time, they returned to the home in neighboring Naugatuck, and Francisquini grabbed a family member's car and fled. A family member in the home discovered the body and called 911 to report a dead child, according to police.

He has not been seen since.

Camilla was set to celebrate her first birthday on Saturday.

McAllister said during the press conference that Francisquini was known to law enforcement and had an "extensive criminal history."

At the time of Camilla's murder, Francisquini was out on special parole on a $375,000 bond from charges he acquired in the previous year or so, including a charge of assaulting police.

"I understand the community is angry that this criminal is out and continuing to commit crimes," said McAllister. "There will be a time to have that conversation with policymakers, but right now, we remain focused on our objective and bringing [Francisquini] to justice as soon as possible."

Officials also said there is a potential for federal charges depending on where Francisquini is found and other circumstances, but right now investigators are working on finding him and the state investigation. It was also stated that anyone who may be discovered hiding or harboring Francisquini may also face charges.

Butch and McAllister expressed their, and the departments' deepest sympathies towards Camilla's family as they continue the grieve what McAllister called a "crime as violent and heinous" as the one that took Camilla's life.

If you or anyone you know may have information on where Francisquini may be, last being seen on camera in New Haven the evening of the homicide, you're asked to call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

