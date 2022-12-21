Probable cause hearing scheduled for Naugatuck man accused of murdering daughter

Christopher Francisquini, 31 of Naugatuck made a brief appearance for his hearing Wednesday at Waterbury Superior Court.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, 31, of Naugatuck, made a brief appearance for his hearing at Waterbury Superior Court Wednesday morning.

He is accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter, Camilla, last month inside their home in Naugatuck.

The hearing happened very quickly in which Francisquini's public defender requested a probable cause hearing for next month.

When the hearing was over, Francisquini's father who sat in the gallery shouted at his son three times, "Chris! You're not going to say nothing?!"

His father had a major outburst in the courtroom as Francisquini remained silent during the brief hearing.

Francisquini faced serious charges for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of his daughter.

Just three weeks ago, it would have been Camilla's first birthday.

The community held a vigil to remember her on Dec. 3 where Camilla's mother spoke in public for the first time.

"I really thank ya’ll, I appreciate everything … and I’ve been trying not to cry and I just want to keep my baby’s smile and laughter because that’s all she did. She hardly cried. She mainly laughed but it’s kind of hard because it’s like you see your daughter every day and now one day, it just stops," said Kristyl Nieves, mother of Camilla.

Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes issued a statement last month that said the agency did not have any contact with the family before the tragedy.

"This is a clear reminder for all members of our community - professionals, family members, and concerned citizens — that protecting children takes diligent and persistent efforts," Dorantes said in the statement.

DCF is currently involved in the investigation alongside the police.

Francisquini was arrested at a bus stop in Waterbury after being on the run for two weeks. Billboards with his mug shot were spotted on all major highways with a reward that offered up to $25,000.

According to the lengthy arrest warrant, Francisquini had mental health issues but would not talk about it and suffered from PTSD and was supposed to be on medication.

It also stated he heard voices, and would talk about urges to want to hurt people but said he would never act on it.

In addition, Francisquini was no stranger to police. He was in jail in the past for assaulting a man, carjacking and assaulting correction officers.

The probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

