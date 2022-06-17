Naugatuck man hits, slams baby for not drinking bottle: Police

Crying when officers arrived, Elliott admitted he hit the baby when officers asked, the arrest warrant states.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck man is facing assault charges for hitting and slamming a baby boy after getting frustrated at him for not drinking from his bottle, according to police.

Steven Elliott, 39, of Naugatuck was frustrated with the infant because he wouldn't drink his formula. He hit the bottle several times on the baby's head and then kneed the back of the infant's head.

Officers responded to the house Monday afternoon after Elliott called the police when he realized the baby was not alright, according to the arrest warrant.

Crying when officers arrived, Elliott admitted he hit the baby when officers asked, the arrest warrant states.

The baby was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Medical officials told police that a CAT scan of the baby did not show any significant injuries.

The state Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident, police said.

Elliott was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child, intentional cruelty to persons, and disorderly conduct.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and appeared in court on Tuesday. Elliott is due back in court next month.

Police are investigating this situation as a domestic incident.

